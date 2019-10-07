The Auburn Schine Theater has been quiet for more than a year, but the owner of the historic downtown theater hopes to resume work on it soon.
Michael Licata, vice president of theater owner Bowers Development, said Friday that the contract for the project's $1 million Restore NY Communities Initiative grant has been tabled for the November meeting of the Empire State Development Board of Directors. Additionally, the $1.2 million grant awarded to Bowers through the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council is scheduled to go before the board in early 2020. A representative of Empire State Development confirmed the dates, and said both grants are following the standard timetable.
Licata, who is also the Schine project manager, said Bowers has been unable to continue work on the art deco theater until the two grants are approved by the state.
"If you do certain things before the state grants the funds, the money you spend isn't eligible for recovery," he said.
Licata said work on the Schine could resume as soon as Bowers receives approval for the Restore NY grant, which was awarded to the city of Auburn on the developer's behalf. He cautioned, however, that weather could delay that work, as it mostly concerns the exterior of the theater. Shoring up its windows, marquee, ticket booth and front vestibule is next on the developer's list of priorities.
AUBURN — Walking into the Auburn Schine Theater two years ago, most developers would have be…
"We can't do a lot of the interior work until the building is airtight," Licata said. "It's in good shape, but not great shape."
For that reason, Licata said the timetable for the Schine's completion ranges from fall 2020 to spring 2021. The project's budget remains about $6 million.
You have free articles remaining.
Led by President Bryan Bowers, Bowers Development bought the Schine from the Cayuga County Arts Council in December for $15,000. The East Syracuse developer plans to rehabilitate the theater as a multi-use performing arts and civic center, adapting its auditorium to modern usage but restoring the historic character of architect John Eberson's 1938 creation.
Speaking to The Citizen in March, Bowers said the remainder of the cost of the Schine project will be covered by historic tax credits and bank and private financing. Licata confirmed that Bowers still intends to apply for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for the project as well. The developer previously received $800,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the city of Auburn to remove the theater's asbestos and other hazardous materials in early 2018. That was the last significant work on the theater, which has been in the process of restoration since 1998.
Licata said Bowers is working with architect Crawford & Stearns, of Syracuse, to finalize its plan for the Schine.
The plan requires approval by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, which wants the theater to be restored as faithfully as possible. The office said it was "very pleased" with an early version of the plan, obtained by The Citizen through a Freedom of Information Law request in early 2018. An updated version of the plan was not available. A recent FOIL request for all Schine records and correspondence dating back to May 30, 2018, produced only two documents from the office, both pertaining to its approval of the theater's sale to Bowers.
Licata said he understands frustration with the pace of work on the Schine, but he asked for patience given the architectural treasure at stake.
"A project like this we have to do right, not right now," he said. "Projects like this are, pardon the pun, marquee projects. You have to do them correctly."