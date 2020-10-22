Auburn Schine Theater owner schedules marquee repair, more

Bowers' incentive proposal also reveals that the developer may be financially bound to the Schine for the immediate future. It notes that the $1.2 million grant is subject to recapture "if the building is no longer used for its intended purpose or sold within 5 years of disbursement of funds." Licata said Bowers has some ideas what it will do with the theater once its rehabilitation is complete, including leasing it to a theater company. But because of the range of possible uses there, such as weddings and banquets, no decisions have been made yet. And with COVID-19, the developer is taking its time.