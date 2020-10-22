Auburn Schine Theater owner schedules marquee repair, more

The dilapidated marquee of the Auburn Schine Theater, often a focal point of public frustration with the 22-year rehabilitation project, is finally scheduled for a facelift.
Bryan Bowers, president of the historic theater's owner, Bowers Development, presented an update on the project to the city of Auburn at a meeting of its Historic Resources Review Board Oct. 13.
According to Bowers, the design of the rehabilitated marquee is currently being finalized by Syracuse architect Crawford & Stearns. Bowers will begin soliciting bids within a week, the marquee will be removed in late October or early November, and the selected contractor will work on it during the winter. The marquee will then be reinstalled early next spring, Bowers said. The long section facing South Street will look mostly the same as it has since the theater opened in 1938, while the shorter sections on either side will include LED panels.
The most visible part of the theater from the street, the marquee has drawn ire for years due to its missing white panels, rusted metal and flaking paint. Pigeons can often be seen nesting there. To critics of the rehabilitation project, the marquee has come to represent the lack of progress at the downtown theater since it was purchased in 1998 by the Cayuga County Arts Council.
In his presentation, however, Bowers detailed what could be the most significant period of progress at the Schine since then.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't slowed down work at the Auburn Schine Theater, its owner said, but the project faces the same uncertain future as…
Masonry restoration was completed this summer by Heritage Masonry, of Syracuse, on the sides and back of the building, Bowers said. But the front has been delayed because Bowers has not yet been able to find an exact color match for the brick there, and doesn't want a mismatch like previous efforts have produced. To that end, the developer and Crawford & Stearns have removed several bricks and shipped them to KEIM Mineral Coatings in North Carolina to find a way to reproduce their original blue color.
"We want to maintain the character of the structure," Vice President Michael Licata told The Citizen on Wednesday, noting that any work on the project must be approval by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The office holds a preservation covenant on the theater through July 25, 2036, as a condition of grant money the state has awarded the arts council.
The design of the Schine's front entrance, ticket booth and lobby is also being finalized by Crawford & Stearns, Bowers said, and that work will take place over the winter after bids are solicited this fall. The former chimney stack on the back of the building will be removed this month as well, and the area will receive a new roof afterward.
Along with the rehabilitated marquee, the developer continued, a new vertical blade sign will eventually grace the theater's façade.
Licata said that since Bowers was unable to locate the original blade sign despite offering a $5,000 reward, the developer will attempt to replicate it based on photos. Both the marquee and sign are being funded by a $1 million Restore NY Communities Initiative grant the state awarded to the city of Auburn on the project's behalf in 2018.
Concluding his presentation, Bowers said he has received multiple quotes for architectural and engineering services associated with the main auditorium of the Schine, and will award that work within the next week. Design will take place over the next three months so that bids for the buildout can be solicited in late winter or early spring of 2021.
Some of that later work on the $6 million rehabilitation project will funded by a $1.2 million grant awarded through the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council in 2017, plus a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that Bowers plans to apply for. The remainder of the project will be funded by historic tax credits and both private and bank financing.
Twenty years ago in January, the Cayuga County Arts Council purchased the Auburn Schine Theater in order to restore it.
However, according to an incentive proposal Bowers submitted to the state — obtained by The Citizen through Freedom of Information Law — the developer had until April 1, 2020, to be reimbursed by the $1.2 million grant for any expenditures on the project. Licata said Bowers didn't complete the work in time, and therefore had no expenditures to be reimbursed, because of delays in the grant process and then the COVID-19 pandemic. But the developer has asked for an extension, Licata continued, and doesn't anticipate the state withholding the funding due to the missed deadline.
Empire State Development, which is administering the grant on the state's behalf, could not provide comment.
The project previously received $800,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the city. That money supported the installation of a new roof and the removal of the theater's asbestos, lead paint and other hazardous materials in 2018. Recently, the city told The Citizen that Bowers has paid about $9,000 in taxes that it owed this spring, prompting its listing in a tax sale.
Bowers' incentive proposal also reveals that the developer may be financially bound to the Schine for the immediate future. It notes that the $1.2 million grant is subject to recapture "if the building is no longer used for its intended purpose or sold within 5 years of disbursement of funds." Licata said Bowers has some ideas what it will do with the theater once its rehabilitation is complete, including leasing it to a theater company. But because of the range of possible uses there, such as weddings and banquets, no decisions have been made yet. And with COVID-19, the developer is taking its time.
"Because of the way that the public will assemble in the near future, we have to look at all uses that will make the theater viable," Licata said.
