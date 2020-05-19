Auburn school board approves budget with fewer staff cuts

After district officials and board members discussed whether to select the $1.7 million gap scenario or the 10% foundation aid cut proposal, board member Eli Hernandez made a resolution to amend the recommended proposed budget to the one based on the $1.7 million gap, with an amount of $80,725,559. That would be an increase from the district's current amount of around $78.9 million. The resolution was approved by every board member except Sam Giangreco. That budget was then approved with that same ratio.

Under the budget picked by the board, cuts would be 25 aides, two unfilled elementary teacher positions, two elementary special education positions, a director of instruction, an unfilled speech teacher and two unfilled custodial positions. Hernandez and other board members emphasized the importance of the district informing the community that funding reductions are still a real possibility.

"I just would like to just thank all of you, especially the administrative team," Hernandez said after the board voted. "This is hard work, this isn't easy."

The budget the district recommended would have had a gap of around $4.8 million and 74.5 positions would be cut, with 61.5 positions eliminated, plus 13 that would not be filled.