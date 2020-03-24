Auburn school board declares COVID-19 a district emergency

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education approved a resolution on Tuesday acknowledging the coronavirus outbreak as an emergency for the district.
The board's meeting was held through the video conferencing service Zoom due to social distancing encouraged in light of concerns over the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19. The board approved a resolution declaring the respiratory illness an emergency for the district.
Every school district within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES closed earlier this month after Cayuga County declared a state of emergency. The schools are set to be shuttered through April 13 at the earliest.
Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said afterward that Tuesday's meeting was the first since the county's declaration and the district wanted to have a resolution documenting the closure. The district will renew the resolution every two weeks until the pandemic is over.
The resolution said the district "may be required to amend the school calendar to address these extraordinary circumstances and make up instructional days." Pirozzolo said Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month waived the requirement for school to be in session for 180 days due to the crisis, but he has to renew that requirement every two weeks. If Cuomo didn't renew it, the district would be able to change the school calendar if necessary.
The resolution also said board meetings from March 16 until further notice are closed to the public under an executive order from the governor but the board will make the meetings accessible through video streaming or by conference call. The district must record the meetings and post the video, transcript or audio on the district's website.
Pirozzolo expressed hope for the future despite the circumstances.
"Lets get the kids back to school as soon as it's safe," he said. "We just want to get the kids back to school but we want to ensure safety before we get everyone back."
