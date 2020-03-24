Auburn school board declares COVID-19 a district emergency

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education approved a resolution on Tuesday acknowledging the coronavirus outbreak as an emergency for the district.

The board's meeting was held through the video conferencing service Zoom due to social distancing encouraged in light of concerns over the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19. The board approved a resolution declaring the respiratory illness an emergency for the district.

Every school district within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES closed earlier this month after Cayuga County declared a state of emergency. The schools are set to be shuttered through April 13 at the earliest.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said afterward that Tuesday's meeting was the first since the county's declaration and the district wanted to have a resolution documenting the closure. The district will renew the resolution every two weeks until the pandemic is over.