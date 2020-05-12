Auburn school board discusses possible job cuts during budget meeting closed to public

But there is a "personnel" exemption in New York's open meetings law that states executive sessions are allowed for discussion on "the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation."

Pirozzolo said after the workshop and meeting that the personnel exemption is why the board went into executive session, since the board discussed several individuals.

The committee has published several advisory opinions, however, that state the personnel exemption is limited.

"If a discussion involves staff reductions or layoffs due to budgetary concerns, the issue ... would involve matters of policy," the committee wrote in a 2008 opinion. "Similarly, if a discussion of possible layoff relates to positions and whether those positions should be retained or abolished, the discussion would involve the means by which public monies would be allocated. In none of the instances described would the focus involve a 'particular person' and how well or poorly an individual has performed his or her duties."

Because the final state aid number isn't yet known, Pirozzolo said, it wouldn't be wise to discuss potential cuts publicly.