Auburn school board discusses possible job cuts during budget meeting closed to public

The Auburn Enlarged City School Board of Education met Tuesday for a budget workshop that was closed to the public, citing the need for confidential discussions on possible personnel cuts in light of anticipated reductions in state aid.
The budget workshop was held before the board's regular meeting. District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said via text message earlier in the day that the board was planning to go into executive session for the budget workshop. Some board members were physically present for the workshop while others were present through phones, Pirozzolo later said. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, few school officials have been in the same room during meetings to keep up social distancing.
Potential personnel cuts were discussed, Pirozzolo said, because the district is anticipating that the state will reduce Auburn's foundation aid by 20% for next year's budget. Though they haven't received numbers from the state yet, Pirozzolo continued, they are anticipated to come Friday. That 20% number would mean lost revenue of $6.3 million, on top of the district's current budget gap of around $1.7 million.
Pirozzolo said last month that the district could resolve its original budget gap using reserves and not filling some positions through attrition if the state doesn't change the district's aid.
The state Committee on Open Government, which gives guidance to the public and the press on concerning laws on open meetings, has said that government bodies' budget discussions, even when discussing potential layoffs, are generally not legal grounds for closed-door executive sessions.
But there is a "personnel" exemption in New York's open meetings law that states executive sessions are allowed for discussion on "the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation."
Pirozzolo said after the workshop and meeting that the personnel exemption is why the board went into executive session, since the board discussed several individuals.
The committee has published several advisory opinions, however, that state the personnel exemption is limited.
"If a discussion involves staff reductions or layoffs due to budgetary concerns, the issue ... would involve matters of policy," the committee wrote in a 2008 opinion. "Similarly, if a discussion of possible layoff relates to positions and whether those positions should be retained or abolished, the discussion would involve the means by which public monies would be allocated. In none of the instances described would the focus involve a 'particular person' and how well or poorly an individual has performed his or her duties."
Because the final state aid number isn't yet known, Pirozzolo said, it wouldn't be wise to discuss potential cuts publicly.
"You can think of the number of people that that can affect, right?" he said of the potential $8 million budget gap. "Why would I affect these people if that's not what our deficit is going to really be? So I don't want to get information out there to cause mass panic with our staff members until I actually know exactly what the cuts are going are be."
The budget was not discussed during Tuesday's regular meeting, which was livestreamed on the district's website. The board is set to vote on the budget at a meeting May 19, which will be livestreamed. A public hearing, which people will be able to participate in remotely, is set for May 26. Budget votes are normally held in May but were pushed back to June 9 due to the pandemic, with voting to be done via mail-in ballots.
