AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District discussed options whether to allow tax exemptions for renewable energy projects during its meeting Tuesday night.
Under state Real Property Tax Law 487, some tax exemptions are afforded to renewable energy projects, said Tracy Verrier, executive director of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, who was at the meeting to answer questions from board members.
As a taxing jurisdiction, the district can either allow the regulation to continue as is or opt out, meaning that any renewable energy exemptions would have to be brought to the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency and the Auburn Industrial Authority, which can provide those exemptions, to projects, or come to the school board directly.
The Cayuga Economic Development Agency makes up the staffs for the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency and the Auburn Industrial Authority, Verrier said. One renewable energy project in Ledyard is "going through the process," Verrier said before the meeting, with the Cayuga County agency, but she noted there has been interest from multiple projects, but agencies aren't dealing with any active projects related to Auburn yet.
Verrier and school district business executive Lisa Green spoke to the board. Green said the district's attorneys have recommended that it adopt a resolution opting out, saying "they're feeling is that if we opt out, then forces anyone that wants to come in and do one of these projects would have to negotiate a PILOT with us." Green said it has been argued that a PILOT can still be made even if the district doesn't opt out. Green and Verrier said they have been told entities working on projects will not go forward without a PILOT agreement.
"They're just not fiscally feasible without a PILOT agreement, they need a reduction in property taxes or they won't go forward with these energy projects," Green said.
Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo replied, saying that is "our dilemma."
"We want businesses to come to Auburn, we want them to prosper, and yet we also want our tax revenue, so that's where our dilemma comes in," Pirozzolo said.
Board member William Andre asked Green for her thoughts, and she suggested that the district "do nothing" and not adopt a resolution, and the Auburn development agency can negotiate PILOT payments for possible projects for the district. Andre asked Verrier if she agrees. Verrier, who is married to board of education member Ian Phillips, said, "I tend to agree," primarily due to if the district opted out, homeowners who want to develop renewable energy projects on their properties also wouldn't be able to get exemptions, so all exemptions either would or would not be allowed.
The board ultimately opted to not go forward with a resolution.