Auburn school board picks new president, vice president for 2020-2021 school year

Pirozzolo said Thursday that meetings will follow safety guidelines with no more than 50 people and face masks and social distancing enforced. He said after the meeting the district will continue to monitor guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office and the Cayuga County Health Department.

"If we see that there are any issues with (positive COVID-19 case) numbers rising, we will go back to meetings online, but right now I think the best thing we can do is gradually work through the reopening by putting the COVID-19 regulations in place and showing people we can do it in a safe way and we model that," Pirozzolo said.

The next board meeting is scheduled for July 28.

• The school board is developing a diversity task force. The task force was proposed by Hernandez to include board members, administrators and community members to work to make sure all students are getting what they require to be successful.

The diversity concerns included under this task force's purview would include racial diversity, socioeconomic diversity and diversity in physical ability. The district's long-range planning will create a framework for the task force before it is officially put in front of the board.

"It's not a plan on 'You work with one group and forget about the others,' it's ensuring that we are working with everyone and everyone has what they need," Hernandez said after the meeting.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.