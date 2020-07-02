Auburn school board picks new president, vice president for 2020-2021 school year

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education has selected new leadership for the new academic year.
Joseph Sheppard was elected president, while Dr. Eli Hernandez was voted vice president at the board's reorganization meeting at Auburn High School Thursday afternoon. The meeting, in which board members wore masks and maintained social distancing, was also livestreamed on the district's website. Sheppard, who was vice president the last two years and has been a board member since 2017, was nominated for president by member Sam Giangreco. Hernandez was nominated for president by Ian Phillips.
While making a case for himself, Hernandez cited his education experience, including his role as principal at Delaware Primary School in Syracuse and his two previous terms with the school board. He also mentioned being president of the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP. He also discussed improving the board's communication and mentioned a 90-day plan he sent to the board.
Sheppard, who started his teaching career at DeWitt Middle School before teaching STEM in the Union Springs Central School District, said he prides himself on his ability to bring groups that disagree together. Before working in education he was a theater manager, saying theater and managing an organization like that is "all about collaboration."
Sheppard added that while he believes the board has grown over the last couple years and has had some great discussions, he felt there was "a lack of collaboration" between the nine members. He acknowledged he doesn't have Hernandez's education experience but touted his collaborative skills.
"What I do have is an ability to plan, goal-set and use data and collaboration to drive those plans," Sheppard said.
Sheppard won the president job 5-4, with his votes coming from Giangreco, William Andre, Jeff Gasper, Kathleen Rhodes and himself. Hernandez received votes from himself, Phillips, Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson and Danielle Wood. Rhodes, who served as president for the last two years, was not nominated.
For vice president, Hernandez was nominated by Overstreet-Wilson while Gasper nominated Rhodes, who declined. Hernandez was unanimously chosen as vice president.
Several people at the meeting, including Giangreco, Sheppard and Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo, praised Rhodes for her work and dedication to the board and the district's children.
Sheppard, Hernandez and Overstreet-Wilson were also all sworn in as board members after winning reelection last month.
In other news
• After months of publicly closed meetings, the next Auburn school board meeting will be open — with restrictions.
The decision was made at Thursday's meeting. The meetings have been closed since late March due to the pandemic. Meetings have since been held through the video conferencing service Zoom.
Pirozzolo said Thursday that meetings will follow safety guidelines with no more than 50 people and face masks and social distancing enforced. He said after the meeting the district will continue to monitor guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office and the Cayuga County Health Department.
"If we see that there are any issues with (positive COVID-19 case) numbers rising, we will go back to meetings online, but right now I think the best thing we can do is gradually work through the reopening by putting the COVID-19 regulations in place and showing people we can do it in a safe way and we model that," Pirozzolo said.
The next board meeting is scheduled for July 28.
• The school board is developing a diversity task force. The task force was proposed by Hernandez to include board members, administrators and community members to work to make sure all students are getting what they require to be successful.
The diversity concerns included under this task force's purview would include racial diversity, socioeconomic diversity and diversity in physical ability. The district's long-range planning will create a framework for the task force before it is officially put in front of the board.
"It's not a plan on 'You work with one group and forget about the others,' it's ensuring that we are working with everyone and everyone has what they need," Hernandez said after the meeting.
