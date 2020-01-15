Auburn school board raises superintendent's pay, extends contract into 2025

AUBURN — Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo has received a five-year contract extension that includes a yearly pay increase.
The Auburn board of education approved the extension at a meeting Tuesday night. Pirozzolo's new contract agreement began Wednesday and ends Jan. 14, 2025. He is set to receive a 2.9% salary increase each year. His annual base pay for this fiscal year was $171,458.
Pirozzolo was first appointed to the superintendent role in August 2015 after serving as the interim superintendent since that June. Previously, he was an assistant superintendent in the district for several years.
All board members voted in favor of the new deal except for Ian Phillips. After the meeting, Phillips said he preferred for the contract to conclude at the end of a school year rather than in January.
"It seems like a more appropriate time; it's when most superintendent's contracts end," he said.
Grinning ear-to-ear after the meeting, Pirozzolo discussed how he loves being in Auburn.
"Knowing that I've got longevity here, I pour my heart and soul into my job and I love what I do," he said. "There's never a day that I wake up that I'm not excited to go to work, so I'm very thankful for the support of the board and the staff and the community."
In other news
• A consulting contract with a former Auburn administrator was extended.
Leela George, who had formerly served as the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, was appointed an independent contractor for curriculum in July 2019. That contract ran until Dec. 31, at a rate of $150 per hour. Every board member except Phillips voted for the extension of the agreement between the district and George.
George was brought in when her successor for the assistant superintendent job, Krista Martin, went on leave over the summer. Martin then resigned in December but the district has not publicly discussed the matter.
After Tuesday's meeting, Pirozzolo said the district may be nearing the end of the search for Martin's permanent replacement. A candidate is set to meet with him, assistant superintendent for personnel and operations Jeff Evener, assistant superintendent for student services Camille Johnson and business official Lisa Green Thursday morning. If that is successful, Pirozzolo said, an emergency school board meeting will be set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building to vote on a new hire.
Pirozzolo said George will be with the district for a transitional period, so if the candidate is offered and accepts the job, they will be able to reach out to George.
• A former Auburn elementary school principal is serving as the interim leader for one of the schools.
The board approved Mickie Cuevas-Post, who had previously been the Owasco principal for years before she retired, as the interim principal for Genesee Elementary School Tuesday. Costello, who was appointed as the principal of Genesee in August 2019, said in a January 2020 Genesee newsletter she will be out of school for most of the month due to "some health issues." Cuevas-Post started Jan. 6, and she will be paid $400 a day, according to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
Pirozzolo said after the meeting that Costello is "still in contact with all of us" but the district doesn't know how long she will be out.
"We all miss her and we want her back and we want her ready to go and completely healthy," he said.
