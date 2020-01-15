Auburn school board raises superintendent's pay, extends contract into 2025

Pirozzolo said George will be with the district for a transitional period, so if the candidate is offered and accepts the job, they will be able to reach out to George.

• A former Auburn elementary school principal is serving as the interim leader for one of the schools.

The board approved Mickie Cuevas-Post, who had previously been the Owasco principal for years before she retired, as the interim principal for Genesee Elementary School Tuesday. Costello, who was appointed as the principal of Genesee in August 2019, said in a January 2020 Genesee newsletter she will be out of school for most of the month due to "some health issues." Cuevas-Post started Jan. 6, and she will be paid $400 a day, according to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

Pirozzolo said after the meeting that Costello is "still in contact with all of us" but the district doesn't know how long she will be out.

"We all miss her and we want her back and we want her ready to go and completely healthy," he said.

