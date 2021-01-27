Auburn school board reviews budget after Cuomo's proposed aid cut

Auburn Enlarged City School District's top financial official this week expressed concern over state aid changes in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed budget.
Lisa Green, the district's business official, gave a presentation on the governor's proposal at a board of education meeting Tuesday night. Cuomo's proposed aid levels for school districts were unveiled last week.
Under Cuomo's budget, Auburn would lose $451,724 in total state aid, a loss of almost 1% from the $51,752,396 it is getting in the current fiscal year.
Cuomo's budget proposal was a worse-case scenario if the state doesn't get $15 billion in federal aid. A proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package from President Joe Biden would include $350 billion for state and local governments, but it's not definite that legislation will pass prior to the state budget being finalized in late March. School districts are obligated to put their own budget proposals before voters in mid-May.
"The bottom line is we still don't know a lot," she told the board.
Green said that $4,195,055 Auburn was approved in December to receive from the federal government is being used to offset state aid cuts under Cuomo's proposal. She is concerned about the possible state aid reduction, and she also talked about more long-term worries.
In an interview Wednesday, she also discussed the addition of revenue from the state's property tax relief program, commonly referred to as STAR, as part of state aid in the state budget plan, even though that revenue had never been included on New York's aid runs before. Those funds are used for reimbursement to property taxpayers.
STAR revenue under the proposed 2021-22 executive budget is $3,789,722, which is the same amount as Auburn's local district funding adjustment under Cuomo's proposal, Green said. The governor's office announced last year that the governor would be able to announce adjustments in aid on a quarterly basis. She said including the STAR revenue in the proposal makes the state aid cuts look like they aren't as severe as they actually are.
"So they're showing us, 'Oh, they're giving us $3.7 million,' which isn't any new money, 'we're giving you $3.7 million, but we're going to take it away for an adjustment," Green said in the interview.
Green noted that federal stimulus money would help offset the loss from the adjustment, but the governor's proposal also includes a $400,000 reduction in services aid, which eats up the rest of the stimulus funds.
"My concern is that going forward in future years, when that federal money isn't there any more, then what's the state going to do? Are they going to make up the shortfall?" Green said. "I don't know how they can. So this federal money that we're getting, as far as we know, it's a one-year thing. So if the state needs to cut our aid by $3.7 million for them to have a balanced budget (and) the federal money is just a one-time thing, I don't see how the state could make up the difference in following years. So we might be short that $3.7 million next year."
