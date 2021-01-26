Auburn school board starts process of considering renaming high school after Tubman

The Auburn Enlarged City School School District Board of Education voted to start the process of possibly renaming Auburn High School after the iconic abolitionist and former city resident Harriet Tubman.

The board voted at its meeting Tuesday night on a resolution that would explore and possibly start the process of renaming a school building. This move was made in light of the recent push by students to name the high school after Tubman.

Before the resolution, a number of community members — including several current students — weighed in on the possible renaming. Various people spoke virtually at the public to be heard portion of the meeting, which was held remotely.

"While we do not believe that the name change could ever undo deeply rooted systematic issues, we do believe it is a step in the right direction," student Emerson Brown said.

Student Ailish Cuthbert also supports the renaming, adding she believed Auburn residents should be proud to live in the area Tubman called home and argued that the change would yield significant effects.