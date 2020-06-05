Auburn school board to hold emergency meeting Monday
EDUCATION

Auburn school board to hold emergency meeting Monday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting next week.

The school board meeting, which the district said is for personnel issues, will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, a news release issued Friday afternoon said. A meeting agenda had not been posted to the district website as of 3:15 p.m. Friday.

A livestream video of the meeting will be posted on the district's website. Those who want more information can contact Pamela Skomsky at (315) 255-8822 or PamelaSkomsky@aecsd.education.

Auburn Enlarged City School District logo
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News