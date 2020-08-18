Auburn school board workshop tonight to include reopening update

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education will provide an update on its school reopening plan at a public workshop Tuesday night.
The workshop will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the Auburn High School library. Social distancing and face masks will be required.
District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said Tuesday afternoon that the strategy for implementing the district's plans for the fall semester will be addressed at the workshop.
Pirozzolo said he will talk about that with the board after he is finished with the virtual reopening discussion with parents of Seward Elementary students at 6 p.m. via the video conferencing platform Zoom. The meeting with Seward parents is the first in a series this week for families in each of the district's seven school buildings.
Tonight's board workshop was originally scheduled to discuss other topics, and those will still be addressed.
Board president Joseph Sheppard said one of the other topics discussed will be "more or less a training for the board on how we look at the data that the district uses to inform different decisions." That presentation will be from Abigail Adams-Snell, the district's director of instructional support and data, and Sarah Cupelli, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
Another part of the meeting will be a discussion on culturally responsive practices and "some professional development that we're looking at for the staff," Sheppard said. That discussion is also set to be led by Cupelli.
