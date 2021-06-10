 Skip to main content
Auburn school community mourns loss of elementary school principal
EDUCATION

Auburn school community mourns loss of elementary school principal

  • Updated
The Auburn Enlarged City School District announced Genesee Elementary School Principal Heather Costello-Bartman died Thursday morning.

In a press release, the district said Costello-Bartman died after a "long and courageous battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at home this morning with her family by her side."

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mrs. Costello-Bartman’s family and the entire Auburn Enlarged City School District community,” said Jeffrey Pirozzolo, Superintendent of Schools in the release.

Costello-Bartman was appointed Genesee's principal in August 2019. Before coming to Auburn, she was the assistant principal at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School for six years. 

The district’s crisis team will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all students and employees. 

“This is a difficult time for everyone, and the entire school community should lean on each other as we remember Mrs. Costello-Bartman,” Pirozzolo said.

Heather Costello.jpg

Heather Costello-Bartman
