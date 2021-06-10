Auburn school community mourns loss of elementary school principal

The Auburn Enlarged City School District announced Genesee Elementary School Principal Heather Costello-Bartman died Thursday morning.

In a press release, the district said Costello-Bartman died after a "long and courageous battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at home this morning with her family by her side."

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mrs. Costello-Bartman’s family and the entire Auburn Enlarged City School District community,” said Jeffrey Pirozzolo, Superintendent of Schools in the release.

Costello-Bartman was appointed Genesee's principal in August 2019. Before coming to Auburn, she was the assistant principal at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School for six years.

The district’s crisis team will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all students and employees.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, and the entire school community should lean on each other as we remember Mrs. Costello-Bartman,” Pirozzolo said.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 15 Angry 0