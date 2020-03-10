Auburn school, county health officials to appear on 'Inside Government' this week

Officials with the Cayuga County Health Department and the Auburn Enlarged City School District will provide updates on local coronavirus response efforts during new episodes of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" this week. The shows are produced by students at Cayuga Community College.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, schools Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo and school board President Kathy Rhodes will join Auburn students Lucy Noble and Luke Picciano to discuss a recent trip they took to Albany to advocate for more state aid for the district. The school officials also will discuss their coronavirus protocols. That show will debut on Spectrum cable channel 12 and replay on the same channel at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Additional replays are scheduled at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31, via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, on Spectrum 12, a second "Inside Government" will feature Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy with Cayuga County Women, Infants and Children Program Coordinator Tania Young and WIC Program Nutritionist Stacey Carter, who will be discussing the WIC program while also touching on the coronavirus. An 8:30 p.m. replay on Spectrum 12 is set for Thursday, March 12, along with ARMA feed replays at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15.
"Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will air on Spectrum 12 at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, with Nick’s Ride for Friends Executive Director Joel Campagnola and board member Mary Beth Leeson talking about their Downtown Revitalization Initiative project in the former convent adjacent to the Auburn Holiday Inn and their upcoming fundraiser. The show replays on Spectrum 12 at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, as well as at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, on the ARMA feed.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, on Spectrum 12, a second “Beyond The Front Page" will interview Schweinfurth Art Center Executive Director Donna Lamb discussing that organization's DRI project and other initiatives there this spring. The episode replays at 8:15 Tuesday, March 17, on Spectrum 12, and at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, via ARMA.
Audio from all of the shows are broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturdays on the CCC radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM. They are also available at the telecom department's YouTube page.
Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com.
The shows are taped at the college by the students of the Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.