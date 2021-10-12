Auburn school district acknowledges National Bullying Prevention Month

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District explained the ways it is reaching out to students during National Bullying Prevention Month

Camille Johnson, Auburn's assistant superintendent for student services, spoke at a board of education meeting Tuesday night about what the district has been doing for the bullying prevention month, which is October.

She said the district will celebrate Unity Day, which is meant to promote kindness, acceptance and inclusion. People are asked to wear orange for Unity Day at the district's buildings except for Seward Elementary School, because that day is picture day. Unity Day will be Oct. 21 for Seward. Different buildings will have orange ribbons, bracelets or other items for students who don't have anything orange to wear.

"All of our buildings have really been doing many different activities to promote the prevention of bullying," Johnson said.

There have been morning announcements in all of the buildings about bullying prevention month, she said, noting there is a new social-emotional awareness program at Auburn Junior High School.

Some of the elementary schools have been doing "positive referrals" to their main office, Johnson continued, where students, staff and parents can acknowledge a student "doing something good" with a positive referral to the office.

Johnson also noted there are other Unity Day activities. She said faculty meetings have had discussions on Unity Day and "the fact that we are promoting kindness, acceptance and inclusion in our schools, and (want) to prevent bullying."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.