AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education approved local property tax rates for the 2019-20 school year.
The board adopted the rates at its meeting at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building Tuesday night. The budget, which includes a 2.23% tax levy boost, was approved by community members in May. The amount to be collected through school taxes is set not to exceed $31,973,596.
The city of Auburn's tax rate is $18.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. The city's rate was $18.11 per $1,000 of assessed value for the 2018-19 school year.
Aurelius' rate is $22.29 per $1,000 of assessed value. Fleming's rate is $18.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. Owasco's rate is $24.51 per $1,000 of assessed value. Sennett's rate is $18.88 per $1,000 of assessed value.
A town's rates vary based on how current their assessments are, and a rate is normally higher based on how long a town has gone without a re-evaluation.
In other news:
• Asbestos has been removed from Auburn Junior High School's gymnasium as a part of an emergency project, but the area will be closed until the entire project is finished.
An adhesive above the gym's dropped ceiling had asbestos in it, despite there being no asbestos in the air.
District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the gymnasium was cleared Friday. Remaining work that needs to be resolved includes putting in installation, wiring, painting and new lighting, and the district is expecting that to be done by October.
Pirozzolo said after the meeting the gym will be closed. Students will be able to use the school's fitness room and "we're praying for good weather" so students can use the turf at Holland Stadium, he said.
The board approved the district appropriating $1 million from its fund balance for the project's maximum amount in February. Pirozzolo had said that since the state Department of Education has classified it as an emergency project, the district is set to get 83 cents in aid for every dollar spent