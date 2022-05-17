Auburn school district budget passes, but board members not yet settled

AUBURN — Community members approved the Auburn Enlarged City School District's proposed $90 million budget, but the school board member results are not yet set due to affidavits that still need to be counted.

The spending plan passed 1,429-890 during the statewide school voting day Tuesday. Approximately 170 affidavits still need to be counted, but that won't change the budget result. Those affidavits are set to be counted Wednesday morning. That budget represents a 7.7% increase from the current year, with a tax levy of 2.5%, or $835,795, which is within the district's state-imposed tax cap this year.

Five candidates ran for three three-year seats and a single one-year spot. That one-year position was made available after Joe Sheppard's resignation in October 2021. The board opted in January to leave the position vacant until the election. The person with the fourth-highest number of votes will take the one-year seat.

Board candidate Jim Van Arsdale and incumbent Danielle Wood have comfortable leads with 1,596 votes and 1,539 votes, respectively. According to results as of Tuesday night, Dan Lovell had 1,429 votes, Francis "C.J." Calarco had 1,378 votes and Rachel Czyz got 1,285 votes.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said he believes those still uncounted affidavits could potentially affect the results, particularly the third-highest vote getter and the fourth, which would affect who would win the single-year spot.

Pirozzolo said he was happy the budget passed and thanked those who voted for it, saying the district worries about raising taxes amid currently high inflation and people on fixed incomes, but said the majority of the district's revenue comes from "foundation aid, state aid and taxes, that's 95% of our revenue, and we're not receiving the foundation aid that we're supposed to."

The district has long argued that Auburn has not received the amount of foundation aid — the most basic form of aid a district can receive — it should be getting. The state has ongoing work to fully fund the foundation aid formula over a three-year period.

"I'm really thankful and I appreciate the community coming out and voting and supporting our children and our staff," Pirozzolo said.

A proposal for an Auburn High School senior to be on the school board, but without voting power, passed 1,713-509.

Earlier that day, Ed and Annett Darrow walked up to Casey Park Elementary School to vote. Ed said he planned to vote for the budget, saying that due to being busy with work he wasn't able to "review (the budget) in-depth" but said others have recommended to him that he vote for the budget, which he said he would do.

While Ed said this year's selection of school board contenders has "not been the greatest that we've had in past years," he added that he believes the best candidate on the ballot is Czyz.

"She is the best candidate, because she will stand up for the taxpayers, for the kids, and I don't feel she'll be bullied or swayed by the other board members. She's not going to be part of the pack," Ed Darrow said. Annett said she felt the same way.

The couple also said they would be voting for Wood and Van Arsdale. Ed said Wood is "an independent thinker, and that's what we need." Ed also said Van Arsdale "seems to be so pro-kids," since he is the co-founder of the Perform 4 Purpose organization. Annett also cited Van Arsdale's status as a teacher in the Moravia Central School District. Ed said he would only be voting for those three candidates.

"I just can't, in good faith, vote for anybody else. I just won't cast a ballot or a vote for anybody I don't believe in," he said.

After walking out of Auburn Junior High School, Greg and Cortney Haberlau said they both voted for the budget, adding they have a son in the Auburn district. Cortney said while "nobody wants to see our school taxes go up," she appreciates the money would be benefiting community students.

"It's for the greater good of the community," Greg said. "You want what's best for our future, the children coming up."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.