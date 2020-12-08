Auburn school district closing buildings through mid-January as COVID-19 spreads

Starting Wednesday, all students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District will be shifting to online-only learning, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo announced on Tuesday afternoon.

In a phone call to district families, Pirozzolo said the high number of COVID-19 cases within the school district's staff and student population, combined with the heavy volume of associated contact tracing quarantines, have forced the move.

On Monday, he told The Citizen that more than half of the district's students were already in the full distance learning program because of the increasing number of families shifting to that format along with the mandatory isolations and quarantines required from positive cases.

"With so many students in remote learning at this time, temporarily transitioning everyone to a full remote learning model will really allow the district to meet the needs of all of its students better since teachers will be able to focus solely on remote instruction," the district said in a press release.

