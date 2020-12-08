Auburn school district closing buildings through mid-January as COVID-19 spreads

Starting Wednesday, all students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District will be shifting to online-only learning, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo announced on Tuesday afternoon.
In a phone call to district families, Pirozzolo said the high number of COVID-19 cases within the school district's staff and student population, combined with the heavy volume of associated contact tracing quarantines, have forced the move.
On Monday, he told The Citizen that more than half of the district's students were already in the full distance learning program because of the increasing number of families shifting to that format along with the mandatory isolations and quarantines required from positive cases.
"With so many students in remote learning at this time, temporarily transitioning everyone to a full remote learning model will really allow the district to meet the needs of all of its students better since teachers will be able to focus solely on remote instruction," the district said in a press release.
The district's plan is to stay in the fully remote learning model until Jan. 19, with the first day for returning to in-person hybrid learning scheduled for Jan. 20. In a video message posted on the district's website, Pirozzolo said the district hopes that waiting more than two weeks past New Year's Day will result in COVID-19 cases in the community "being on the downswing."
He said that since Saturday, the district has had 16 students and staff test positive for the virus, with many additional test results pending.
"I realize this is disappointing news, but the health and safety of our school community remains our No. 1 priority," the superintendent said in the phone call.
The shift to remote also means that there will be no before- or after-school programs in district buildings, and all extracurricular activities are canceled unless they can be held virtually. Head Start classes will not be able to take place in district buildings.
To-go meal distributions will continue from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Auburn Junior High School, Casey Park Elementary School and Genesee Elementary School.
The district indicated it was heading toward this decision in messages to families earlier this week. Rising numbers of cases had already forced the district's junior high school, high school and one of its elementary schools to go all-remote in the past two weeks.
Auburn began its school years with most students in the online learning program under a phased-in plan for bringing them into school buildings. The district had all of its grades transitioned into a hybrid program, with two days of in-person classes and three days of remote education, by mid-October.
