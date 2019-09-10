AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District is creating four new positions for the 2019-20 academic year.
The district's board of education approved the four jobs at its meeting at the Auburn High School library Tuesday night.
The positions are an assistant principal at Seward Elementary School, a special education teacher at Owasco Elementary School, a Casey Park Elementary School teaching assistant and a district-wide elementary counselor.
You have free articles remaining.
District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the district is able to afford these jobs through about $1.5 million it has saved through switching pharmaceutical plans. He said the switch was made last year, and the district saved more than it originally anticipated.
Pirozzolo said Seward has more students and staff members than the district's other elementary schools and an assistant principal would be able to help the principal manage the building. He said Seward has about 80 less children than Auburn Junior High School and two more staff members. This would be the only non-intern elementary assistant principal in the district, he said, though he noted the district had previously had non-intern elementary assistant principals before those positions were cut. Pirozzolo said after the meeting that he believes the four positions are important for the district.
"We need more positions to support our staff and our children, and when we can find money to do that, we will do it," Pirozzolo said.