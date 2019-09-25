AUBURN — With a large number of homeless Auburn Enlarged City School District students, the district has created a position to provide assistance to those in need.
The district board of education approved the creation of a districtwide homeless liaison at a meeting Tuesday night. The liaison will have a $1,600 stipend, and the work will entail reaching out to homeless families with children in the district to provide services and support for families and for the children while they're in school, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said. He said the liaison would also help children with needs they may have outside of school. These kinds of services include food, shelter and clothing.
The district ended the 2018-19 school year with around 160 homeless children, Pirozzolo said. He said those numbers fluctuate as homeless families are placed in residency shelters while a new home is being found for them. Nevertheless, he feels the position is important.
"Our homeless children are some of our most delicate in the district," Pirozzolo said. "When children are in crisis like that it's hard for them to learn, so if we can provide more support and resources to the children that are homeless, then hopefully it will open up a better educational program for them."
Pirozzolo said Tuesday the job posting was set to be put up Wednesday.