Auburn school district defends phased-in reopening

Pirozzolo told the audience he doesn't want his own son, who will be a senior, to have to go through a hybrid or online-only model, but he has to make decisions to keep not only his child safe but 4,200 other children safe.

"I know that many of you do not fear the virus, but I'm not going to take any chances with my child, your children or our staff members," he said.

Various members of the public spoke, airing out their concerns on everything from how they will be able to help their children with their school work while they are supposed to be working to the mental health impact on their children and to how they felt parents and children weren't truly consulted in the district's decisions.

There were a couple instances of shouting at the meeting, and people would often clap after a speaker would bring up a specific point.

The first speaker, Lynette Wilson, said doing distance learning last semester with her grandchildren was difficult for everyone.

"How, when you work seven days a week, how and where and when am I going to teach these children?" she said. "I can't do it. I can't do it, and I'm not ashamed to get up here and say I can't do it."