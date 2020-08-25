Auburn school district defends phased-in reopening

AUBURN — With about 60 people in attendance, Auburn Enlarged City School District officials defended and explained the new phased-in approach to starting the upcoming school year during Tuesday's board of education meeting.
Last week, district Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo announced a phased-in approach to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic in which most students would begin the year with remote learning. Prior to that, the district said it would start with a hybrid model with two days of in-person school and three days of remote learning.
Under the new approach, most students will start school online, with various grades coming into the school under the hybrid model over time. All students will be learning under the hybrid system by Oct. 13. Since that announcement, parents have voiced their displeasure with the plan.
Around 60 people attended the board meeting at the Auburn High School auditorium Tuesday night. Pirozzolo acknowledged other districts are set to have students in their facilities every day, but he said those districts have less students so they are able to do that with the room they have. Auburn simply can't have all students in school every day due to health and safety guidelines from the state, he said.
Pirozzolo told the audience he doesn't want his own son, who will be a senior, to have to go through a hybrid or online-only model, but he has to make decisions to keep not only his child safe but 4,200 other children safe.
"I know that many of you do not fear the virus, but I'm not going to take any chances with my child, your children or our staff members," he said.
Various members of the public spoke, airing out their concerns on everything from how they will be able to help their children with their school work while they are supposed to be working to the mental health impact on their children and to how they felt parents and children weren't truly consulted in the district's decisions.
There were a couple instances of shouting at the meeting, and people would often clap after a speaker would bring up a specific point.
The first speaker, Lynette Wilson, said doing distance learning last semester with her grandchildren was difficult for everyone.
"How, when you work seven days a week, how and where and when am I going to teach these children?" she said. "I can't do it. I can't do it, and I'm not ashamed to get up here and say I can't do it."
Rising senior student Leadi Giovanni told the board she felt she didn't learn anything last semester doing remote learning.
"You are supposed to be representing everyone. I do not feel represented at all," she said. "I have never once seen asked how I would like my own education to be."
