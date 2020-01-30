Auburn school district dissatisfied with Cuomo's state aid proposal

Auburn Enlarged City School District officials are not happy with the plan for state aid under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed budget.
District business official Lisa Green presented an overview of Cuomo's state aid plan at a board meeting Tuesday night. Under the governor's numbers, Green said, the district would see an approximate 1.67% foundation aid increase. Foundation aid is the base aid schools receive from the state. The district's overall aid would go up 3.46%, Green noted.
Green said Cuomo's proposed budget includes a proposal to merge 10 expense-based categories — including BOCES, library, textbooks and software — with foundation aid. She said after the meeting that this proposal would not be beneficial for Auburn, since the district currently gets separate aid in all of those categories.
"If they roll those into foundation aid, then how they determine what they're going to give out in foundation aid is very arbitrary," Green said.
Green noted during the meeting that the district normally receives more aid once the budget is finalized in the spring.
The district has struggled mightily to receive the funding officials believe it is due. For years, the district has argued it routinely does not get its fair share of funding, adding that wealthier districts have collected more in aid. Officials had previously said the district spends $18,273 per pupil, far below the $24,712 statewide average. The district has also said the foundation aid formula is underfunded, based on old data and is not equally distributed to school districts based on need.
Board member Ian Phillips expressed frustration with the proposed numbers at Tuesday's meeting, saying "this budget is going to put us deeper in the hole if it stays the way it is."
Downsizes that the district has endured over the years has included program cuts, layoffs and the closure of West Middle School in 2011. In March 2019, Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said Daniel Fuller, deputy secretary for education, acknowledged funding discrepancies between Auburn and other districts.
Earlier this month, Auburn looked into retrieving extra revenue through a proposal to tax consumer utilities. The district could have taxed up to 3% on utilities such as natural gas, propane, electricity and telephones. The board talked about possibly imposing such taxes at a Jan. 14 meeting, but the later canceled the public hearing on the proposal that was originally set for Jan. 28 following community outcry.
Board president Kathleen Rhodes also spoke about her issues with the budget proposal at Tuesday's meeting.
"We know we're getting less and we still have to keep going to the governor," she said. "Every year, we are going to the governor and we are pleading our case. We aren't getting the foundation aid we should be getting, and I know the community is tired of hearing us, but the point is we need support to keep going."
Green said Thursday she hopes to present a preliminary 2020-2021 Auburn budget at a board workshop Feb. 4, and then present it a board meeting Feb. 11.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.