Auburn school district dissatisfied with Cuomo's state aid proposal

Auburn Enlarged City School District officials are not happy with the plan for state aid under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed budget.

District business official Lisa Green presented an overview of Cuomo's state aid plan at a board meeting Tuesday night. Under the governor's numbers, Green said, the district would see an approximate 1.67% foundation aid increase. Foundation aid is the base aid schools receive from the state. The district's overall aid would go up 3.46%, Green noted.

Green said Cuomo's proposed budget includes a proposal to merge 10 expense-based categories — including BOCES, library, textbooks and software — with foundation aid. She said after the meeting that this proposal would not be beneficial for Auburn, since the district currently gets separate aid in all of those categories.

"If they roll those into foundation aid, then how they determine what they're going to give out in foundation aid is very arbitrary," Green said.

Green noted during the meeting that the district normally receives more aid once the budget is finalized in the spring.

