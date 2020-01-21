Auburn school district drops utility tax proposal

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The news release said the board continuously searches for new revenue sources to the meet students' "ever-growing needs" and give them the best possible education. A total of 25 out of 57 small city school districts in the state have utility taxes in place, the news release continued, adding that "the Auburn board would be doing its students and educators a disservice if they had not at least looked into the tax as a possibility to help save jobs and improve programming."

The district has eliminated more than 100 positions over the last five years, including general education teachers and art and music instructors, the news release said. The district also added that it is "now faced with the need to provide more support staff to address the increasing of mental health and safety concerns."

The district has long argued that foundation aid — the base aid districts receive from the state — is underfunded, based on old data and not given equitably to school districts based on need.