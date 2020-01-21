Auburn school district drops utility tax proposal

The Auburn Enlarged City School District won't go forward with a proposal to tax consumer utilities.
The district said in a news release Tuesday that a public hearing on the matter set for Jan. 28 and the subsequent vote has been canceled. The district opted not to look further into the possibility after "a considerable amount of feedback from the community," the news release said.
“The district would like to thank the community for all of the feedback,” Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said in the news release. “After many phone calls, emails, and face to face discussions, we have received enough feedback to determine that this is not what the community wants. We heard your concerns, which is why we decided not to move forward.”
Under state law, small city school districts can impose taxes on utilities including natural gas, propane, electricity, telephone, cell phones and coal. District officials and board members discussed the possibility of imposing such taxes at a meeting Jan. 14.
District business official Lisa Green said the district could have imposed a utility tax up to 3%. A public hearing on the utility taxes would have been required, followed by a majority board vote.
The news release said the board continuously searches for new revenue sources to the meet students' "ever-growing needs" and give them the best possible education. A total of 25 out of 57 small city school districts in the state have utility taxes in place, the news release continued, adding that "the Auburn board would be doing its students and educators a disservice if they had not at least looked into the tax as a possibility to help save jobs and improve programming."
The district has eliminated more than 100 positions over the last five years, including general education teachers and art and music instructors, the news release said. The district also added that it is "now faced with the need to provide more support staff to address the increasing of mental health and safety concerns."
The district has long argued that foundation aid — the base aid districts receive from the state — is underfunded, based on old data and not given equitably to school districts based on need.
“If the state would give us our fair share of foundation aid, we would not even have to consider options such as implementing a utility tax,” Auburn board president Kathy Rhodes said in the news release. “It is the board’s responsibility to provide high quality and competitive programming to our students, so we need to look at any and all options that will help us do that.”
Pirozzolo said that the district will continue its advocacy work with the state and he hopes the community joins officials in that effort.