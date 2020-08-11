Auburn school district may have to hire more teachers for online learning

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District is going to need more teachers as a result of having an online-only option for students for the upcoming school year, its superintendent said. It is not clear how that would be paid for.
Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo talked about the district's reopening plan during a board of education meeting Tuesday night, though he stressed that the plans are fluid and subject to change. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that schools will be able to open in September. State guidelines will have to be followed on social distancing and other matters.
Pirozzolo had previously said the district was looking at a model that would combine remote learning and in-person education, where different groups of students will be in the facilities on different days. On Tuesday, he said the district sent a survey to families last week asking about their interest in online-only education. Once all of that data is compiled, another letter will be sent out to confirm families' choice.
He asked the board if they were interested running both a hybrid model and online-only model at the same time. For an online-only strategy, Pirozzolo said, the district will need to hire more teachers, particularly for elementary and special education. He said instructors simply won't be able to teach in-person classes and online simultaneously, so there would need to be staff dedicated to just remote learning. He said the cost for this hasn't been determined and they will need to assess all of the data on the demand for online-only instruction.
Board member Sam Giangreco said the district absolutely needs staff, but noted the 2020-21 budget was adopted in June.
"I'd like to hire these people," he said. "If we do, how far can we go before the money runs out, because where are we going to get it?"
Pirozzolo said the district also has that concern, but he doesn't feel they may have a choice given the circumstances.
"Under unprecedented times that we're dealing with, Gov. Cuomo has no clue on how to run a school district, and he has no idea the decisions we have to make," Pirozzolo said. "He has no idea how he handcuffs every superintendent to make a decision that's best based on children, so if Gov. Cuomo wants to figure out how we're going to accommodate these kids, then he (can) come to Auburn and share that with me, but for right now we need to meet the needs for our children and of our community. And yeah, you're right, our budget might go over and we might have to use reserves, I don't know what to tell you, but we've got to take care of these children. They lost three months of education last (school) year, they can't afford to lose more this year, the gap is too big."
Pirozzolo also said the district will require students to wear masks in school and when they are in district facilities, with the exception of breaks where they will still follow social distancing and when they are eating and drinking. This goes farther than state guidelines, which state coverings would need to be worn in common areas, in hallways and at other points but students wouldn't have to wear them during instruction time provided they are physically distanced six feet apart.
Pirozzolo said he has done a lot of research and said "kids coughing can travel 30 feet." He said wearing masks during most parts of the day would need to be done to protect students and staff, especially those who are medically vulnerable.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
