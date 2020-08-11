Auburn school district may have to hire more teachers for online learning

"Under unprecedented times that we're dealing with, Gov. Cuomo has no clue on how to run a school district, and he has no idea the decisions we have to make," Pirozzolo said. "He has no idea how he handcuffs every superintendent to make a decision that's best based on children, so if Gov. Cuomo wants to figure out how we're going to accommodate these kids, then he (can) come to Auburn and share that with me, but for right now we need to meet the needs for our children and of our community. And yeah, you're right, our budget might go over and we might have to use reserves, I don't know what to tell you, but we've got to take care of these children. They lost three months of education last (school) year, they can't afford to lose more this year, the gap is too big."