Auburn school district may not have to cut positions due to budget deficit

Green said the district won't have an estimated tax cap until it receives some financial information from Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and it won't have an estimated tax levy until it has a tax cap.

Green and Pirozzolo said two full-time social workers are already included in the estimated budget and are set to be paid for through increased community school related aid from Cuomo's proposed budget. Pirozzolo also talked about the positions the district would like to possibly bring in, such as a music/art teacher. He said before the workshop that the district doesn't know how it would pay for those jobs.

Green said she is happy the district may not have to cut positions for the next school year but wished there was a surplus. The district has cut positions because of deficits through layoffs or not filling incoming retirements.

The district has argued for years that it does not get its fair share of funding, adding that wealthier districts collect more in aid. Officials have said the district spends $18,273 per pupil, far below the $24,712 statewide average. The district has also said the foundation aid formula is underfunded, based on old data and is not equally distributed to school districts based on need.

