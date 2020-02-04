Auburn school district may not have to cut positions due to budget deficit

AUBURN — For the first time in years, the Auburn Enlarged City School District may not have to cut positions due to a budget deficit.
District business official Lisa Green and Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo spoke about the district's preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year at a board of education workshop Tuesday. But they said many elements aren't set in stone. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed budget was announced last month. Under those numbers, the district would get an approximate 1.67% foundation aid increase and a 3.46% overall aid boost, Green said at a board meeting last week. Foundation aid is the base aid districts can receive.
Green said at Tuesday's workshop the district could be dealing with a preliminary deficit of $2,295,140. She noted that between the district usually receiving more aid once the budget is finalized in the spring, the aid it expects to get next year for a 2019 emergency project involving Auburn Junior High School gym issues and funds it could receive from a tax levy increase, it may be able to cover the remaining deficit by using reserves.
Green said the district won't have an estimated tax cap until it receives some financial information from Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and it won't have an estimated tax levy until it has a tax cap.
Green and Pirozzolo said two full-time social workers are already included in the estimated budget and are set to be paid for through increased community school related aid from Cuomo's proposed budget. Pirozzolo also talked about the positions the district would like to possibly bring in, such as a music/art teacher. He said before the workshop that the district doesn't know how it would pay for those jobs.
Green said she is happy the district may not have to cut positions for the next school year but wished there was a surplus. The district has cut positions because of deficits through layoffs or not filling incoming retirements.
The district has argued for years that it does not get its fair share of funding, adding that wealthier districts collect more in aid. Officials have said the district spends $18,273 per pupil, far below the $24,712 statewide average. The district has also said the foundation aid formula is underfunded, based on old data and is not equally distributed to school districts based on need.
Students, staff members, administrators and board of education members traveled to Albany Tuesday to argue for increased education funding in the state budget. Board member Ian Phillips said six students made speeches to representatives. Lucy Noble, Luke Picciano, Ayden Kowalsky and Jeff Crawford spoke about their experiences at the high school after they returned from Albany.
Crawford has always been interested in politics but had never been involved in something like this.
"Our school is hurting right now." he said. "New York has the money but they refuse to give it to us."
Noble said she went to Albany to learn more about the issue and why the district doesn't receive the funds she believes it is owed. She brought up the Auburn district spending less per pupil than the average N.Y. district and said she had concerns about class sizes. While Noble acknowledged other districts also have needs, she feels Auburn "should get what other schools are getting."
Kowalsky said he and Crawford spoke with Assemblyman Gary Finch, among others, about the district's advocacy.
"When we talked to Finch, he kind of said it isn't his main priority right now. He said there were other problems going on and he wasn't really focused on this," he said.
Crawford said he appreciated Finch's honesty.
"We feel like a small fish in a big pond," Crawford said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.