Auburn school district outlines steps for maintaining absentee ballot confidentiality

The Auburn Enlarged City School District is stressing the confidentiality of the absentee ballots being used for budget voting and school board elections this year due to COVID-19.

After receiving various questions about the confidentiality of the absentee ballots, the district issued a news release this week addressing the topic. Ballots have been sent to all registered voters in the district to comply with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order for a mail-only election this year.

One side of the ballot has two propositions, and people can simply vote yes or no for each. The names of the four school board candidates are on the other side of the ballot. People can choose three out of the four candidates by filling in the oval to the right of the candidate's name, the release said.

To vote for a people not on the ballot, voters can write in the name of a person they would want to nominate in the write-in area. Every ballot has instructions on filling it out.

“We understand that voting by absentee ballot is new to many voters,” district Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said in the news release. “Some people may be uneasy about the process due to unfamiliarity, but the board of elections has measures in place to ensure votes are counted accurately and are kept confidential.”