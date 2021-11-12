Auburn school district plans third 'community cafe'

The Auburn school district has scheduled another "community cafe" for people to share any concerns they have about the district.

The meetings began in July as the district sought to help address community concerns in a more relaxed atmosphere after school board meetings earlier in the summer erupted into chaos and shouting over issues such as bullying and a divisive debate over the possible renaming of the high school.

The third community cafe is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Seward Elementary School, 52 Metcalf Dr.

In a news release, the district said the listening session will be moderated by Katie McIntyre and Kara Georgi and that Auburn students, parents/guardians, employees, and school board members are all invited to attend.

"We remain deeply committed to working with our community to bring all of its strengths, passions, energy, intelligence, and creativity to bear for our students, the district said in announcing the new cafe-style meeting format in July. "We know that for any differences we have with one another as individuals, we all share the goal of ensuring every one of our students reach their full potential."

