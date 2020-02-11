Auburn school district presents administrative and capital components of 2020-21 budget

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District presented the administrative and capital components of its 2020-21 budget Tuesday night.
Lisa Green, the district's business official, spoke about those aspects of the budget at a board of education meeting.
The biggest increase, Green said after the meeting, is set to be the approximate $1.1 million hike to the district's debt service, from the budgeted 2019-20 amount of $4,585,583 to the proposed $5,686,490 amount for 2020-21.
Green said the largest decrease is from health insurance. For the 2020-21 year, health insurance will be $1.5 million less "than what we have in the budget for this year." She said that change is accounted for by the district switching to a different prescription carrier.
The district is set to pay 13.5% for district Employee Retirement System members, no change from 2019-20, while it is also set to pay 9.53% for Teachers Retirement System members.
The superintendent's budget is proposed to go up from the budgeted 2019-20 amount of $314,897 to a 2020-21 amount of $377,376. Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo's contractual details are proposed to go up from $75,800 for 2019-20 to $125,000 for 2020-21. Green said both of those boosts are mostly due to legal fees related to the litigation involving former district employee Thomas Camp.
In 2019, Colorado resident Pamela Deacon O'Grady filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Cayuga County, alleging the district and the board at the time failed to prevent, stop or report her sexual abuse by Camp, a former music teacher and marching band director. In late January 2020, the board voted to pursue legal action against Camp. Pirozzolo said at the time that the district would be seeking any potential compensation and monetary damages. Green said Tuesday legal fees are included in the superintendent's budget.
