Auburn school district presents administrative and capital components of 2020-21 budget

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District presented the administrative and capital components of its 2020-21 budget Tuesday night.

Lisa Green, the district's business official, spoke about those aspects of the budget at a board of education meeting.

The biggest increase, Green said after the meeting, is set to be the approximate $1.1 million hike to the district's debt service, from the budgeted 2019-20 amount of $4,585,583 to the proposed $5,686,490 amount for 2020-21.

Green said the largest decrease is from health insurance. For the 2020-21 year, health insurance will be $1.5 million less "than what we have in the budget for this year." She said that change is accounted for by the district switching to a different prescription carrier.

The district is set to pay 13.5% for district Employee Retirement System members, no change from 2019-20, while it is also set to pay 9.53% for Teachers Retirement System members.