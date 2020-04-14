Auburn school district proposes tax levy increase amid financial issues caused by COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Auburn Enlarged City School District presented some preliminary 2020-21 budget numbers at a board of education meeting Tuesday following the revised state budget numbers due to financial issues prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Cayuga County-area schools, including Auburn, are set to receive less state aid than what Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed in January due to a massive revenue drop because of economic issues caused by the outbreak. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said after Tuesday's board meeting that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced earlier in the month that the governor will be able to announce adjustments to aid to districts on a quarterly basis.

District business official Lisa Green said during Tuesday's meeting, which was held via the video conferencing service Zoom and livestreamed through the district's website, that the district's current proposed property tax increase is 1.67%, equal to the district's tax cap established by the state.