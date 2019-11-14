The Auburn Enlarged City School District and the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace are teaming up to tackle human dignity and diversity issues, starting with a workshop.
The two organizations "are beginning a long-term working partnership aimed at integrating discussions of human dignity and childhood into efforts to address the challenges of diversity issues of all types throughout the school system," a news release said. For the first step for this collaboration, the news release said, the school district's leadership team will take part in a workshop on human dignity and its links to childhood, led by Dr. Lucien Lombardo, who is a center board member, a 1963 Auburn High School alumnus and professor emeritus for Old Dominion University.
The goal of the workshop is to examine how a school system can apply human dignity to its mission, curriculum, recruitment efforts and more, the news release said, and build on the district's existing work on implementing the state's Dignity for All Students Act. The workshop is meant to be a starting point for further discussion for strategy implementation and opportunities, the news release said.
"In diverse communities, differences can be a source of pride or a reason for powerful people to marginalize those who are different, reflected in bullying, harassment, microaggressions and stereotypes, Lombardo said. How people experience human dignity in childhood often shapes how they confront and experience differences throughout their lives. As part of the workshop, AECSD leadership team members will reflect on their own experiences with human dignity as children," the news release said.