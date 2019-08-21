A mental health education course for parents is coming to the Auburn Enlarged City School District.
The district will host a National Alliance on Mental Illness Basics Parent Education Program in the fall, according to a news release from the alliance, which is a mental health advocacy group.
The voluntary six-week program will be held 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday from Oct. 2 to Nov. 6 in the board room of the Harriet Tubman Administration Building.
The class is free for up to 20 participants on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The program is meant to "help support parents and caregivers of children and adolescents experiencing mental health challenges," the news release said.
"Trained peers will guide participants on how to better understand and support children while maintaining one’s own well-being. The class provides caregivers with skills, knowledge and a community of people who can relate to the experience of raising a child with mental health symptoms. Instructors will provide participants with practical, up-to-date information about mental health challenges. Attendees will learn how to effectively advocate for children within school and mental health systems and will develop problem-solving and communication skills."
Camille Johnson, Auburn's assistant superintendent for student services, said in an interview with The Citizen Tuesday that the district is excited to get the information out to district families. One of the district's mental health goals is "to break down barriers for families to be able to seek services" and to be able to provide training and education on mental health for students, parents and caregivers. She said the district sent advertisements on the program out to district families.
Those seeking more information or interested in signing up can contact Terri Wasilenko of NAMI Cayuga County at (315) 253-9795, ext. 174, or email terriw@cayugacounseling.org.