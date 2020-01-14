Auburn school district to vote on whether to tax consumer utilities

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education is set to vote on whether to allow the district to tax consumer utilities.

Small city school districts are able to impose taxes on utilities under state law. At a meeting Tuesday night, the Auburn board approved holding a public hearing on the proposal before a board meeting Jan. 28, when the board will vote on whether to impose taxes.

District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and business official Lisa Green talked about the subject at a presentation Tuesday. Green said the utility taxes would apply to all residents and businesses within the school district — except those that are tax-exempt. The district could go up to 3%, and would include natural gas, propane, electricity, telephone, cell phones and coal. Green noted there would be some exclusions, including international calls.

Currently, 25 small city school districts in the state have implemented the taxes, Green said. She added that the district would be required to hold a public hearing, then a majority board vote. If the board approves the taxes, it would be effective June 1, so the district would need to "send it to the state" by March 1. Green said the district would probably first receive money from it in October.

