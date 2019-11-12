AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District is closer to getting a student liaison on the board of education.
In October, the board of education amended a policy that stated the district could appoint a liaison to the board. That violated state law; districts need to have liaison proposals voted on by the public. A high school senior would be appointed each year, and the liaison would not be able to vote or participate in executive session but would be able to participate in discussions.
The proposal would last for two years before another two-year proposal would have to be made. Residents would vote on the proposal in May, along with the school board candidates, the district's budget and any other proposals. Once the role is created, a student can be picked by the superintendent or high school principal.
District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo previously said he realized the discrepancy between the law and district's policy a few years ago, but with other issues, he didn't want the community to have to vote on too many proposals. At the beginning of every school year, Pirozzolo said, he would remember the district didn't add a liaison proposal. He said the changes were prompted after board member Ian Phillips asked about the policy earlier this school year. He said he wants a voice providing a student's point of view on district issues.
At a meeting Tuesday night the policy was updated, solidifying it. Pirozzolo said after the meeting he plans on having a proposal brought to the board. If approved, it would be voted on by the community. He noted having a student liaison would not cost the taxpayers.
"I think it's a fantastic idea, making sure that we have a student on this board," Pirozzolo said during the meeting.