Auburn school district working on reopening plans for the fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With no guidance from the state on reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auburn Enlarged City School District is coming up with some plans of its own.

The district's plans were discussed during a board of education meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said so far the district hasn't received any word from the state and that until those guidelines come in it will be difficult to shape plans.

"Some of the board members still believe that we should do some reopening plans. I continue to say, 'You're putting a plan together based on luck,'" Pirozzolo said of the board discussion. "We don't have any answers to what next (school) year's going to look like."

The district hasn't paused making plans, however. To gather data for the reopening plan, an electronic survey will be sent through the district's school messenger system this week. It will have questions such as what worked well when Auburn schools were shut down, what needs to be improved upon, and if students have internet access.