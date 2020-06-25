Auburn school district working on reopening plans for the fall

With no guidance from the state on reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auburn Enlarged City School District is coming up with some plans of its own.
The district's plans were discussed during a board of education meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said so far the district hasn't received any word from the state and that until those guidelines come in it will be difficult to shape plans.
"Some of the board members still believe that we should do some reopening plans. I continue to say, 'You're putting a plan together based on luck,'" Pirozzolo said of the board discussion. "We don't have any answers to what next (school) year's going to look like."
The district hasn't paused making plans, however. To gather data for the reopening plan, an electronic survey will be sent through the district's school messenger system this week. It will have questions such as what worked well when Auburn schools were shut down, what needs to be improved upon, and if students have internet access.
The district is also putting together a reopening committee composed of administrators, teachers, staff, parents and community members. Those interested in joining should email Pirozzolo at jeffreypirozzolo@aecsd.education. The superintendent noted he is cautious about the work the committee will do and the amount of time they will spend on it before the district knows what the guidelines will be. He expects the committee's work will go into overdrive once the district knows the state's expectations and the data from the survey comes back.
"Toward the end of next week we'll collect that data. If we still don't have guidelines then we'll start getting committees together and deciding it over all of the data that we receive back from our survey," Pirozzolo said.
Pirzzolo said he spoke with the athletic director and coaches Wednesday about reopening for sports.
"On July 6, we will be able to hopefully open up our playgrounds, our tennis courts, our (outdoor) facilities," he said. "The important piece to remember is we still have to follow the COVID-19 regulations."
The district will hold conditioning programs for sports over the summer, but per state regulations, only groups of 10 will be allowed, which Pirozzolo said will make training difficult. The total capacity is currently set to be 25 people, but it may get expanded to 50.
Pirozzolo said a lot of professional development on distance learning is planned this summer, just in case another shutdown occurs in the fall. The district will be looking at various hypothetical scenarios such as students coming in on alternating days or if some grades will utilize distance learning while others are on school grounds.
More straight forward, Pirozzolo said, are the district's plans for keeping buildings clean and disinfected, and providing face masks and hand sanitizer. The district has already bought 10,000 masks for students and staff and ordered cleaning machines that will be more efficient than what the district already has.
Pirrozolo said crafting the reopening plan is one thing, but communicating it to staff, students and the community will also be critical.
"It's hard to create the reopening plan just because we don't have the guidelines but the other thing is we don't want to create a reopening plan that is going to end up changing in August because we get new guidelines," he said. "So there's many movable parts to this that makes it very complicated in doing it. We want to come up with a reopening plan but we also want to make that sure that we implement it and communicate it the correct way."
In other news
• The leadership positions for the board of education are set to be contested this year.
At Tuesday's meeting, the board discussed who was interested in the president and vice president spots for the 2020-21 school year. Those two positions are voted upon every year. Kathy Rhodes, who has been the president since 2018, is interested again, but board member Eli Hernandez also put his hat in the ring, Pirozzolo said. Joe Sheppard, who has been the vice president for the last two years, is interested in either seat, and Danielle Wood expressed interest in vice president.
The board's reorganization meeting, where the positions will be decided, will be at 6 p.m. July 2 and will be livestreamed via the district's website.
• The board approved a resolution asking elected state officials to preserve educational programming amid the pandemic.
The resolution requests officials act to preserve educational programs and related positions to make sure the outbreak doesn't impact the quality of public education in the state, according to a district news release.
Pirozzolo said the resolution received unanimous support from the board.
"The resolution also allows the district to urge the state legislature to act and immediately pass legislation that will increase revenue before the end of the current legislative session," the news release said. "The legislature is already considering multiple proposals that will raise much needed revenue for New York State, including increasing taxes on billionaires and multi-millionaires."
The resolution also allowed the district to ask the federal government to give additional support to public education to help states that have experienced revenue loss over the pandemic, the release said.
Pirozzolo previously expressed concern over the possibility that Gov. Andrew Cuomo may cut 20% of the district's foundation aid based on his previous comments, since his office announced in April that the governor would be able to announce adjustments to foundation aid to districts on a quarterly basis. Foundation aid is the base aid districts receive.
"It's detrimental to our school districts if we have to cut positions, because all that's going to do is make our class sizes bigger, and if we're trying to socially distance our kids, yet you're going to take foundation aid away from us," Pirozzolo said Wednesday. "Our classes sizes are going to get bigger, and how are we going to socially distance then?"
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
