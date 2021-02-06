Auburn school librarian secures $2,500 grant for STEM activities

A Genesee Elementary School librarian is set to receive a grant that will allow her to acquire materials for projects students can do with their families.
Anne Mlod, who has been with the Auburn school for 20 years, found out last month she is among 40 educators in the state to win a $2,500 grant through State Farm Insurance. She applied for the fund, which was meant to go toward innovative learning in classrooms, over winter break.
Mlod has been told schools are expected to receive their grants by the third week of March. She plans to create STEM challenge kits from various objects, since she was inspired by activities from the New York Steam Bus educational program. Since a lot of the students' families don't have all of the pieces they might need, she continued, she wants to provide them. These will be for both families whose children are learning through remote education only due to the COVID-19 pandemic and those under the Auburn school district's hybrid model, which uses both in-person learning and remote education.
Both Mlod and Rick Denno, who coaches Genesee's robotics team team with her, will be coming up with grade level-appropriate kits. Mlod will buy the materials — she currently intends to get items such as pipe cleaners, Popsicle sticks, LED lights and copper tape — and place it in bags. She will then post a link to a video talking about the activity and the science concepts involved, and the students will perform the challenge at home with their families. She is hoping to have the challenge kits ready by April.
These kits are meant to encourage problem solving skills, Mlod said.
"We're not giving them instructions and saying 'just put this together.' They're going to be doing some experiments, maybe changing some variables, maybe building, so it will involve collaboration skills because we're hoping that they do it as a family," she said. "And it's just fun. We need fun."
