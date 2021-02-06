Auburn school librarian secures $2,500 grant for STEM activities

A Genesee Elementary School librarian is set to receive a grant that will allow her to acquire materials for projects students can do with their families.

Anne Mlod, who has been with the Auburn school for 20 years, found out last month she is among 40 educators in the state to win a $2,500 grant through State Farm Insurance. She applied for the fund, which was meant to go toward innovative learning in classrooms, over winter break.

Mlod has been told schools are expected to receive their grants by the third week of March. She plans to create STEM challenge kits from various objects, since she was inspired by activities from the New York Steam Bus educational program. Since a lot of the students' families don't have all of the pieces they might need, she continued, she wants to provide them. These will be for both families whose children are learning through remote education only due to the COVID-19 pandemic and those under the Auburn school district's hybrid model, which uses both in-person learning and remote education.