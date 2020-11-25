 Skip to main content
Auburn school shifting to remote classes due to staff COVID-19 cases
EDUCATION

Auburn school shifting to remote classes due to staff COVID-19 cases

Auburn Junior High School

Auburn Junior High School

 The Citizen file

Auburn Junior High School students won't be returning to their classrooms for nearly two weeks as a result of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo informed district families on Wednesday afternoon that the junior high will be using its fully remote model until Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Contact tracing on two staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus resulted in the need to place 50 students and "a handful of teachers" into mandatory quarantine by the Cayuga County Health Department," the superintendent said. As a result, the district decided to transition to remote learning due to the high percentage of students and staff who wouldn't be able to attend in-person classes.

Pirozzolo said a seventh-grade student at the junior high school also tested positive for COVID-19, with contact tracing complete and parents and staff notified.

In addition, a fifth-grade student at Herman Avenue Elementary School tested positive, but this student was not in school during the infectious period.

All other schools in the district are scheduled to continue the in-person hybrid learning model when classes resume after the Thanksgiving break.

