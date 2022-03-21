Auburn school superintendent, Doubledays owners to appear on public affairs show

Auburn school superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo will give an update on the district when he appears on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" on Tuesday.

Pirozzolo will discuss the end of the mask mandate, the arrest of a school resource officer and a board of education vote on a high school library book that was questioned for its appropriateness. The interview airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday on Spectrum channel 12 and replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from Auburn Regional Media Access.

That will be followed by "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" with Auburn Doubledays owner Don Lewis to discuss the upcoming season at Falcon Park and recap their inaugural year. The interview airs at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Tuesday and Thursday and replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

All programs are streamed live and archived on the department’s YouTube channel, Media@Cayuga. Viewers can open YouTube in a browser or app and then enter Media@Cayuga in the search bar. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the CCC’s station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

Among the guests in coming weeks are Cayuga County Legislative Chairman David Gould, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert, executive director of the Auburn Housing Authority, Stephanie Hutchinson and Dr. Adam Effler, of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. The school district will have a budget update on April 5 on the budget to be put before voters in May. There will also be the annual Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education candidaes forum on May 3.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can send e-mail cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by the students of CCC’s Telecom/Media Department.

