Auburn school superintendent explains reasons for remote-only switch

Pirozzolo said the district is handling remote education well, adding it is continuing to do live remote instruction and some teachers are doing live Zoom calls on certain days.

He said before the meeting he encourages community members to continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing. He noted most of the spread has been community-wide, with the virus spreading to family members.

Tuesday's meeting also featured a resolution to adopt a policy on telecommuting and remote work.

"All that we're doing is if we're out and we're doing remote teaching, making a determination whether people can do the work from home," Pirozzolo said. "So if there's child care issues or teachers have to quarantine, giving permission to allow them to work from home when they do not come into the buildings."

One of the reasons why the district closed its facilities is because it didn't have enough staff due to the rising amount of local positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff in quarantine, he said. Provided staff aren't sick but are quarantining, Pirozzolo continued, they can still teach from home. This policy is set to only apply during the pandemic.