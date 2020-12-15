Auburn school superintendent explains reasons for remote-only switch

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo went into more detail on why the district is going to remote-only learning until mid-January.
The district announced last week it will only hold virtual instruction until Jan. 19, with students expected to return to in-person learning Jan. 20 because of a COVID-19 spike. Dec. 23 is the last day before holiday break, with the break set to end Jan. 4.
Pirozzolo explained the rationale at a meeting Thursday through the video conference service Zoom and livestreamed on the district's website, adding the district is hoping it "will be past all spikes" in COVID-19 cases by the time in-person classes resume next month. He noted over a week and two days, the district has had over 30 positive cases among students and staff, adding many members have quarantined and many have the virus.
"I believe pretty strongly that we're going to have another wave on top of the wave that we're on right now," he said. "With Christmas day on the 25th, I think by January 4th we're going to see a spike just from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and then again with New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, I think we're going to have another spike on top of that."
Pirozzolo said the district is handling remote education well, adding it is continuing to do live remote instruction and some teachers are doing live Zoom calls on certain days.
He said before the meeting he encourages community members to continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing. He noted most of the spread has been community-wide, with the virus spreading to family members.
Tuesday's meeting also featured a resolution to adopt a policy on telecommuting and remote work.
"All that we're doing is if we're out and we're doing remote teaching, making a determination whether people can do the work from home," Pirozzolo said. "So if there's child care issues or teachers have to quarantine, giving permission to allow them to work from home when they do not come into the buildings."
One of the reasons why the district closed its facilities is because it didn't have enough staff due to the rising amount of local positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff in quarantine, he said. Provided staff aren't sick but are quarantining, Pirozzolo continued, they can still teach from home. This policy is set to only apply during the pandemic.
Since it's the first reading for the policy Tuesday, it is set to go in front of the board again for possible approval at the Jan. 12 meeting.
In other news
• The board approved a resolution for the district to request $25,000 from the federal Community Development Block Grant through the city of Auburn.
Pirozzolo said before the meeting that Camille Johnson, assistant superintendent for student services, has been working with the city on getting this funding since the summer.
The money would go toward securing Chromebooks for students. Pirozzolo noted that while the district has technology such as a Chromebook for each student, the district originally planned to only have students take a device home when needed, but COVID-19 made it necessary for students to have a device home. Some have broke and some weren't returned over the summer.
