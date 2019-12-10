AUBURN — An Auburn Enlarged City School District administrator who has been on leave for months is resigning.
Krista Martin, the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, went on leave over the summer. When asked at the time why, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the district does not publicly discuss personnel matters.
The board of education approved Martin's resignation, effective Dec. 31, at its meeting Tuesday. Pirozzolo said after the meeting that Martin will remain on paid administrative leave until that date. He said he couldn't say more due to it being a "personnel issue."
"I wish her the best in her future endeavors and she was a great educator," Pirozzolo said.
Martin was picked for the assistant superintendent spot in August 2017 and had been a teacher in the area for 13 years.
Leela George, who was the assistant superintendent before Martin, was appointed an independent contractor for curriculum by the board in July.
George has been paid $150 per hour, between July 22 through Dec. 31, according to her contract with the district. When asked if George's role might extend beyond the end of the year, Pirozzolo said, "we'll talk with the board and see what our needs are."