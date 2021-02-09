Auburn schools business official explains executive and capital aspects of 2021-22 budget

The Auburn Enlarged City School District's primary financial official gave a presentation on the capital and executive components of its 2021-22 budget.

Lisa Green, the district's business official spoke on Tuesday to the board of education at its meeting at the Auburn High School library. This was the first board meeting in a couple of months to be open to the public after they were closed and conducted via Zoom because of COVID-19.

The budget's capital element is down from the current year by $63,000, Green said in an email after the meeting. The capital element of the budget includes all debt service payments, she said, plus budgets for operations and maintenance, so essentially buildings and grounds.

Debt service would be down by $225,000, offset by increases in operations and maintenance. Health insurance costs are down about $165,000 due to a prescription savings program the district has adopted.

The administrative component would see an $395,000 increase, with the biggest hike being school resource officer costs, Green said. She talked about that during the meeting.

"The SRO (costs) are going up primarily because people have left and they replaced them with different officers who have higher salaries," she said.