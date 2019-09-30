The Auburn schools superintendent and the Cayuga County elections commissioners will be the first guests of the season on Cayuga Community College's Telecom/Media Department programming.
The season begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday with "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” featuring an interview with Auburn Enlarged School District Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo. The show airs Spectrum cable channel 12 and repeats on the same channel at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Weekend replays via Auburn Regional Media Access are scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and FIOS Verizon channel 31.
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will feature CCC Director of Media and Telecommunications Programs Steve Keeler, who will discuss topics such as the recent Telly Awards and a new drones program his department is operating, as well a special “walk through” video. The show will replay at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday via ARMA.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, a new "Inside Government" will include Cayuga County Board Of Elections Commissioners Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey, who will talk about the new early voting system and other election-related topics. That show will run again at 8 p.m. Oct. 8, as well as at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday via ARMA.
The final new program of the week airs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with Gino Alberici and his son, Jeff, talking on "Beyond the Front Page" about their family's work chairing this year's United Way of Cayuga County fundraising campaign. A replay is set for 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and at 6:30 p.m. through ARMA.
In addition to television, the show are broadcast on the college's radio station, WDWN – 89.1 FM, starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday.