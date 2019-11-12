AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District's director of facilities is set to retire.
Larry Garuccio's retirement was approved during a board of education meeting Tuesday night and his last day is March 30, 2020. Speaking before the meeting, he said he served as director for 16 years — four of which he was also facilities director for Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. Garuccio said it is the right time to leave, adding he has other ventures he wants to devote more time to; he is a state licensed real estate agent under Coldwell Banker Prime Properties. He added he also has an electrical business.
"It's time to move on. I'm old," he said with a laugh.
Garuccio said he is proud of his tenure at the district, adding that he helped implement a work order system. Over 30,000 work orders have since been completed, he said. He has been involved with three capital projects, including one that was approved by voters in January 2019.
He said he has enjoyed his time with the district.
"It was a challenge, I've absolutely loved it," Garuccio said.
District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo praised Garuccio during the meeting, saying that "what people don't understand, seriously, your job is 24/7." Pirozzolo said he spoke to Garuccio eight different times Monday about everything from the capital project to planning for a possible snow day Tuesday morning. Pirozzolo said Garuccio has extensive knowledge on the district's buildings and that "we're going to be reaching out to him, I'm sure, for the next few years, especially with the capital project going on."
Pirozzolo said after the meeting that Garuccio's knowledge of the buildings and his electrical and mechanical skills will make him tough to replace. He said the district will work with the Auburn Civil Service Commission to get a list of school directors of facilities throughout the state with the intention of finding someone from that pool.
"Thank you for all you've done for the district," Pirozzolo said to applause during the meeting.