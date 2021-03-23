Auburn schools hoping to solidify reopening plans later this week

"We've got to keeps our fingers crossed that we as a community, we as students, we as staff, continue to make good choices, that we will continue to social distance, we still continue to wear our face masks," he said. "We want to make sure that everything we're doing falls in accordance so we don't have to take a step backward. We want to just move forward. I think this is a long time coming."

He said the district does not need barriers for students' desks, but it has ordered 500 barriers for teachers because, "I think it's important that if students are coming up, having that one-on-one conversation, that they've got a barrier there. Because, again, our adults still need to stay as close as 6 feet away, as much as they can." Each of the ordered barriers are a little over $21, he continued.

Due to the 6-feet guidance most New York state districts have been using, many classrooms have been limited in how many students can be in attendance. Many Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region districts have been adhering to a hybrid education model, with students learning remotely on some days and in-person instruction on others.