Auburn schools hoping to solidify reopening plans later this week

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District hopes to have its reopening plans set later this week in light of the Cayuga County Board of Health's vote to accept recent CDC guidance that would let more students do in-person education.
Last week, the CDC announced students may be 3 feet apart in classrooms instead of the 6 feet that has become standard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo talked about the reopening plan at a board of education meeting Tuesday night.
The board of health, which advises Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy, unanimously passed a motion at its meeting to accept the CDC's revisited guidance. The board's acceptance goes into effect April 19, two weeks after spring break for Cayuga County public schools.
Pirozzolo said at Tuesday's meeting he was extremely excited about the announcement and the district will "work hand-in-hand" with the department. He added the district hopes to send out messages on solidified plans to families by Thursday, or Friday at the latest.
"We've got to keeps our fingers crossed that we as a community, we as students, we as staff, continue to make good choices, that we will continue to social distance, we still continue to wear our face masks," he said. "We want to make sure that everything we're doing falls in accordance so we don't have to take a step backward. We want to just move forward. I think this is a long time coming."
He said the district does not need barriers for students' desks, but it has ordered 500 barriers for teachers because, "I think it's important that if students are coming up, having that one-on-one conversation, that they've got a barrier there. Because, again, our adults still need to stay as close as 6 feet away, as much as they can." Each of the ordered barriers are a little over $21, he continued.
Due to the 6-feet guidance most New York state districts have been using, many classrooms have been limited in how many students can be in attendance. Many Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region districts have been adhering to a hybrid education model, with students learning remotely on some days and in-person instruction on others.
Last week, Auburn started having seniors currently in the district's hybrid model come into the high school for in-person education Mondays through Thursdays. After the CDC's announcement on Friday, Pirozzolo said the district would be working over the weekend to bring more desks back into classrooms to get the rooms ready for 3-foot distancing, once a plan for bringing more students into the building is approved, officials will be prepared to implement it. He also said the district is looking at bringing in elementary students five days a week and having all of the secondary school grades Monday through Thursday.
The NY Department of Health has not formally changed its recommendations, but counties have discretion under state home rule to create their own policies. Ahead of the CDC's announcement, Onondaga County reduced its distancing regulations earlier this month, and several districts are moving forward with increased in-person learning plans.
At one point during Tuesday's meeting, some board members cheered about having more students in the buildings.
