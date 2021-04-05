Auburn schools leader to talk reopening plans, budget on 'Inside Government'

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo will be the guest on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” on Tuesday, April 6.

Pirozzolo will discuss how the district will return to five days a week of in-classroom instruction on April 19 and the proposed 2021-22 budget that will be put before voters in May. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Tuesday and Thursday, April 8. It will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

The “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” show with state Assemblyman John Lemondes from Albany scheduled for last week did not happen for technical reasons. The assemblyman will be rescheduled to appear in the fall.

The shows rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning on CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

CCC and The Citizen plan to have their annual Auburn school board forum on April 27, with the candidates appearing by Zoom. Cosentino will moderate the forums and questions will be asked by The Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at the CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by CCC Telecom/Media Department students.

