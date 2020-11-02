Auburn schools superintendent to appear on 'Inside Government'

Public affairs programming produced by Cayuga Community College students will wrap up its final week with the leader of the county's largest school district and the area's longest-serving state legislator.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” will feature Auburn Enlarged School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo, who will give an update on the district’s phased-in return to classes under its COVID-19 reopening plan, and he will also discuss district finances. That will air on Spectrum cable channel 12, and be replayed at 8 p.m. Thursday on the same channel. It will also replay at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Spectrum channel 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.
A replay of a show taped last week with retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum 12.
At 7 p.m. Thursday on Spectrum 12, "Inside Government" will host Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County public health director, to provide an update on the COVID-19 spread in the county as well as the importance of flu vaccinations. That show replays on the same channel at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the ARMA feed channels.
The semester's final episode of "Inside Government" will feature state Sen. James Seward, who is retiring after serving more than 30 years as a state legislator. That show first airs on Spectrum 12 at 7:30 p.m. and will be replayed at the same time Nov. 10. A 6 p.m. replay is also set for Saturday and Sunday via the ARMA feed channels.
Audio from the shows is broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday on the college’s station, WDWN – 89.1 FM, and at the YouTube channel Media@Cayuga for viewing on demand.
Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are recorded and produced on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons students in the Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.
