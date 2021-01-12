Auburn schools to determine this week whether in-person classes will resume by Jan. 20

At Tuesday's meeting, Pirozzolo said the district will work with the Cayuga County Health Department, and he will be monitoring the infection rate in the county, the city and the district's student and staff populations. He added that Dr. Brian Hartwell, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES superintendent, will be reaching out to Cuddy Wednesday about her recommendation on whether in-person instruction should resume.

Both the county's recommendation and the infection rates will be looked at before the district makes a decision. The Auburn district will inform parents on Friday whether in-person classes will be held next week.

"Our hope is to get kids back to school as soon as its safe to do so, and our staff (as well)," Pirozzolo said.

After the meeting, he noted that Cuddy have not have an answer right away.

"It might be too early to determine, because (it will be) only Wednesday, they might want until Friday to look at that," Pirozzolo said. "But we will have an answer by the end of this week."

He also cautioned that while people are excited about the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out in the area, residents should still be careful in order to help stop further spread of the virus. The district's ultimate goal, he continued, is for students to be in school five days a week once it is safe to do.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

