Auburn schools to take legal action against ex-teacher tied to sex abuse case

One of the lawyer's representing O'Grady said the district's action doesn't change their position that the district was negligent in how it handled the matter.

"Pamela continues to pursue justice, and the school district's claim against Thomas Camp will have no effect on our claim against the institution that failed to protect her," attorney Laura Ahearn said Tuesday.

Ahearn previously said Camp was not named as a defendant in the suit because the case is about holding the people who should have been making sure the abuses didn't happen responsible.

"Basically, we're going after the people that are responsible for hiring and supervising Camp. So the case is about institutional responsibility for those that are in positions that have access to children and vulnerable individuals," she previously said.

O'Grady's lawsuit said the sexual abuse itself started in 1978 and lasted until 1983, when she was in college. The suit said Camp abused O'Grady on at least 630 occasions between 1978 and his June 1980 employment termination from the district, with a further 350 occasions from then until her graduation in 1981.