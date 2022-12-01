Auburn seeking public input on federal funds through meetings, survey

The city of Auburn has announced it will collect public input on distributing Community Development Block Grant funds at two public meetings and through a community survey.

The federal funds will be used to help low to moderate income city residents and areas. The input collected at the meetings will help the city determine funding priorities.

The meetings will both be held Wednesday, Dec. 7. The first will take place at 10 a.m. in council chambers at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn, and the second will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave., Auburn.

Both locations are accessible; requests for accommodations must be made with at least three days' notice by calling (315) 253-3513 or emailing disabilityaccess@auburnny.gov.

The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/cdbg2023.

For more information, contact the city's Office of Planning and Economic Development at (315) 253-3513 or rjensen@auburnny.gov.